American actress, Naya Rivera, who is most popularly known for her role in the Fox musical comedy series, Glee, has been presumed dead. Naya went missing on July 8 from Lake Piru in Fillmore, California, after she went boating with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the actress might have drowned after authorities found her son floating alone on the rented boat. The office tweeted, saying, "The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light." There has been no trace of Naya anywhere near the lake.

The search for Naya continues. The Ventura County Sheriff's office tweeted on Thursday saying, "The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid.

As per reports, the actress rented a pontoon boat with her toddler around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Lake Piru is a reservoir in Los Padres National Forest. About three hours later, when Naya didn't return as per the scheduled time, another boat went looking for them and found her son sleeping on the pontoon. Since then the search operations have been on but her death is yet to be confirmed.

Her son, Josey, is reported to have said to the investigators that he and Naya were swimming but she didn't return to the boat. Josey who is actor Ryan Dorsey's son was reunited with his family members. Naya and Ryan were divorced in 2018, and they shared the custody of their son.