Bollywood actress and social entrepreneur Evelyn Sharma is all set to release her first book. Besides being a self-made Bollywood star, Evelyn has also been running her successful fashion-based charity foundation, Seams For Dreams, since 2015 and helped tens of thousands of people in need across India.



Known only to the few, in 2017, the young entrepreneur started a marketing agency (WIP Creatives) to service her own career, her family ventures, and her friends in the entertainment industry with image development and brand management. Along with numerous photoshoots and press conferences for popular influencers, the company also handles the marketing side of her and now fiance Dr Tushaan Bhindi’s family businesses.



“It all started when my team simply grew too big to work independently from their homes. I had to start an office space in Mumbai. And in the second year, we jumped to a studio space to create more amazing content. I always wanted to use my contacts, experience, and knowledge to build a business that helps others achieve their dreams too, and my marketing agency (WIP Creatives) does exactly that!” she says.



Unlike other celebrities that release books about their life, fame, or family dramas, the Saaho actress decided to release a book that would help all her fans to start their own businesses in the difficult economic times during the Covid19 lockdown. With a cheeky smile, she quips: “The ebook is releasing on my birthday and I hope it is going to help everyone who needs marketing and design guidance for their business. There’s a free gift which is exclusively for my fans, and I can’t wait to reveal it to them on my birthday!”