Actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The Bollywood superstar took to Twitter to inform fans about his condition.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

"I have tested Covid positive. Shifted to Hospital. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," Amitabh Bachchan said in a tweet.

The actor was last since in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.