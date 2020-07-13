Actress Kelly Preston died Sunday after a two-year battle against breast cancer. She was 57. Preston’s husband, actor John Travolta, announced her death on social media late.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centres that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote.

Actress and former model Preston and Travolta had been married for 29 years. They have two children, Ella, 20 and Benjamin, nine. A son, Jett, died in 2009 at age of 16.

Travolta shared that he will be taking some time off to be with his kids.

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal," he added.

As per reports a spokesman for the family said: "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Preston featured in Jerry Maguire, Space Camp, Twins and For Love of the Game, among other movies. She also starred opposite Travolta in several films, including Battlefield Earth and Old Dogs. Her last screen credit was the 2018 film Gotti.