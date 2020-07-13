Malayalam icon Mohanlal penned a note wishing his son, actor Pranav Mohanlal on his 29th birthday. The adorable note read "little man" is not "so little anymore".

Mohanlal took to his official Instagram account to share a 'now and then' pictures of himself along with Pranav. In the first image, the star is seen holding his son, while in the second one the two are striking a pose together. He shared the pics with the caption: "My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday @pranavmohanlal."

Pranav ventured into acting as a child with a role in his father's film Onnaman in 2002. In the same year, he played the lead in Punarjani, later he was an assistant director in films like Papanasam and Life of Josutty.

Pranav will next be seen in Hridayam, while Mohanlal's upcoming projects are Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Drishyam 2 and Ram.