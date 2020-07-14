A month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty posted a moving note about the actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea shared two adorable pictures of the both of them and wrote:

“Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

She went on to write, “I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”



“You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential,” she added.

Rhea concluded her note by saying, “Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you... Eternally connected. To infinity and beyond.”

According to reports, Sushant and Rhea were to tie the knot later this year.

