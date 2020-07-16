In an 'ask me anything' session on Instagram, actress Deepika Padukone got candid and revealed her favourite role amongst the ones she has played so far, her post lockdown bucket list, pet peeve and one thing she would like to tell husband Ranveer Singh using Instagram.

We have compiled a list of questions that she was asked and her responses:

Q: What's on your post lockdown bucket list?

Deepika: Visit my parents and sister in Bangalore.

Q: From the characters you have played so far, which is your favourite?

Deepika: Piku

Q: Do you have any weird talents?

Deepika: My husband or sister would be the best people to answer that! I'm sure they have quite a few to share.





Q: If you could say one thing to Ranveer using this platform right now, what would it be?

Deepika: You have snoozed about 35,000 times! Come on! Breakfast is on the table!

Q: Your pet peeves?

Deepika: Dishonesty.

Q: Coffee or tea?

Deepika: Both! South Indian filter coffee and the chai I make! FYI - I make amazing tea!

Q: One dish you could eat for the rest of her life?

Deepika: Rasam with white rice and mango pickle.

Q: Your favourite food made by your mom?

Deepika: All of it! She's a fantastic cook!

Q: Mountains or beaches?

Deepika: Beach