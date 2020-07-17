Saiyami Kher, who made her big debut in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya (2016), grabbed attention with Anurag Kashyap’s Choked, that was released on Netflix in June. This month she is back with Abhishek Bachchan starrer web series, Breathe Into The Shadows and plays the role of an unapologetic and headstrong escort. In a candid chat, the 28-year-old Nashik-born actor talks about playing the character inspired by Julia Roberts, life after Chocked and learning magic and music. Excerpts:

We see you in a different avatar in Breathe Into The Shadows. Tell us more about your character.

My character in this psychological thriller is connected to how the plot moves forward. It’s a key role, an escort, and her name is Sherley who is inspired by Julia Robert’s character in Pretty Woman. And for me, it was an exciting reference point. Mayank Sharma (director) made it very clear that he didn’t want to stereotype the role in any way so Pretty Woman was the exact reference he had in mind. Sherley is a strong-headed woman who doesn’t have any qualms about the profession she is in. She is seen to be very upfront and bold, and a character that was very different from what I have played in Special Ops or Choked or Mirzya. I enjoyed playing Sherley thoroughly.

How has life changed after Choked?

Life hasn’t changed much but the response has been phenomenal. I would like to thank all the people who have reached out to me and liked my work. I hope to continue doing good work.

What kind of roles are you looking for?

I would like to play different kinds of roles, be it a banker or an escort. I would love to play a fighter pilot or an athlete that would let me live different lives.

How was it working with Abhishek Bachchan?

Abhishek was great fun to work with. He is very relaxed on the sets and we really connected on topics like sports, especially cricket.

Your social media posts reveal that you are passionate about fitness. What else kept you busy during the lockdown?

Fitness is one of my key interest areas. Fortunately, I have had the opportunity of spending the lockdown in Nashik with my family and amidst nature. Besides that, I have started doing gardening and learning magic tricks. Music is close to my heart and I am drawn towards Hindustani Classical music.

Tell us about your future projects.

I would be resuming shoot of my Telegu film with Nagarjuna which has a lot of action. Plus, there is news of Special Ops 2 happening soon. Also, I am hoping to sign on something more interesting.