Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight after being accused of being rude to a restaurant hostess and was very apologetic for any “bad vibes” she may have given off.

The model was one among the celebrities named by a hostess-turned-TikToker named Julia Carolan.

"This is gonna be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice," said Julia Carolan, who uploaded the video to the platform. The TikTok was part of a series of videos in which she rated the interactions she had with celebrities while working at the restaurant, which she didn't name. "I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!" In the comments section of the post, Hailey wrote that she is "so sorry" if she gave off "bad vibes or a bad attitude." She added, "That's not ever my intention!!! Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better."





“Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!” pic.twitter.com/XOVEovTZ0n

She wrote that she hopes to apologize in person at some point down the line, prompting Julia Carolan to respond to Hailey's comment. "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen," she replied. "Thanks sm for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over."