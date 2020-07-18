Veteran actor Chunky Pandey is set to make his digital debut with the second season of crime-thriller Abhay 2.

The promo, which was released yesterday, begins with the saying that everyone has three faces – one for people around him, one for his family and one that is only reserved for himself, the one that he hides from everyone else. It then gives us a glimpse into Chunky’s character who is an ordinary man by day, family man by evening and killer by night.

“I have never played anything like it. My character is a normal looking guy, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive indeed! The promo is just a glimpse, the series is set to bring to the forefront ruthless crime stories. It will give you the chills, definitely,” says Chunky Pandey.

Revolving around Abhay Pratap Singh, a sharp investigating officer who understands a criminal’s mindset, the second season will see Kumal Khemu reprising his role of Abhay. He can go to any extent to solve a case but he also has his personal demons following him all around. Apart from Khemu and Pandey, the eight-episode series has an ensemble cast, all of whom are power-packed performers.

To premiere on August 14 on Zee5