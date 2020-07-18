Chunky Pandey makes digital debut with Abhay 2, says 'it will bring to the forefront ruthless crime stories'
Veteran actor Chunky Pandey is set to make his digital debut with the second season of crime-thriller Abhay 2.
The promo, which was released yesterday, begins with the saying that everyone has three faces – one for people around him, one for his family and one that is only reserved for himself, the one that he hides from everyone else. It then gives us a glimpse into Chunky’s character who is an ordinary man by day, family man by evening and killer by night.
“I have never played anything like it. My character is a normal looking guy, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive indeed! The promo is just a glimpse, the series is set to bring to the forefront ruthless crime stories. It will give you the chills, definitely,” says Chunky Pandey.
Revolving around Abhay Pratap Singh, a sharp investigating officer who understands a criminal’s mindset, the second season will see Kumal Khemu reprising his role of Abhay. He can go to any extent to solve a case but he also has his personal demons following him all around. Apart from Khemu and Pandey, the eight-episode series has an ensemble cast, all of whom are power-packed performers.
To premiere on August 14 on Zee5