Actor Abhay Deol always gives a new reason for his fans to swoon over him. The reason now is the actor's latest post on Instagram.

A bare-chested Abhay is seen playing in the sea, and the actor has captioned it saying, "Do you prefer the ocean, or the mountains? I love the water and the salty air! #sea"





Actress Bipasha Basu took to the comment section and wrote: "I want to be there too."

The last time, the actor was in the news was when he expressed his thoughts about nepotism. He had shared a post on Instagram saying he went the extra mile in his career to make his own path and called his uncle, veteran star Dhamendra, whom he fondly calls his "dad", his inspiration. Here's an excerpt, "My uncle, whom I affectionately call dad, was an outsider who made it big in the film industry. I’m glad there is an active debate on the practices behind the scenes. Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg. I’ve only ever made one film with my family, my 1st, and I’m grateful to be blessed and have that privilege. I’ve gone that extra mile in my career to make my own path, something that dad always encouraged. For me he was the inspiration." He also spoke about how nepotism is prevalent everywhere.



Abhay was last in the Netflix films Chopsticks and What Are The Odds.