After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Friday night. Both had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.



According to reports, the mother-daughter duo developed breathlessness and mild fever on Friday evening.



Last week, Big B and Abhishek Bachchan, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, were admitted to the same hospital. Big B was the first to confirm his hospitalisation on Saturday evening through a post on Twitter. An hour later, Abhishek also confirmed his hospitalisation. On Sunday, Abhishek had announced that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested positive but would be quarantining at home.

Abhishek's mother Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.