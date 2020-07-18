Actor Arjun Rampal shared the first pictures of his son Arik on his first birthday. The actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have so far kept their son’s face hidden from social media.

“On Arik’s first birthday, it’s time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy,” Arjun captioned his post on Instagram.

Arjun also shared a highlights video of Arik’s first year. “My babies... thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video.”



