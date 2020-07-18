Wishes are pouring in from for Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she turns 38 on Saturday.

Several co-stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to extend birthday greetings to the former Miss World.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with Priyanka on films like Aitraaz, Don, and Ra. One. She posted a throwback picture of two from the sets of Koffee With Karan on Instagram and sent her "hugs from across the globe."

Anushka posted a birthday message for the Barfi on her Instagram stories. The actors shared screen space in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Farhan Akhtar, who co-starred with Chopra on both Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky is Pink, wished the actor on Twitter.

Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug. pic.twitter.com/enDM5LP2dO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 18, 2020

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted two pictures of herself with Jonas from an award function.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared his picture of Priyanka from a BTS at one of his fashion shows, along with a sweet note.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta posted a picture of Priyanka Chopra in one of her sari creations with a note.