Actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of Kannada filmstar Arjun Sarja has tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya posted a message on her Instagram story which read, "I am quarantined at home while taking all necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care."

Last week, Aishwarya's cousin and actor, Dhruv Sarja and his wife Prerna Sarja tested positive.

Before that the Sarja family was struck with another tragedy. Aishwarya's cousin Chiranjeevi Sarja died after a cardiac arrest on July 7 in Bengaluru.

Aishwarya debuted in the Tamil film Pattathu Yaanai in 2013 and has acted in the Kannada film Prema Baraha.

Recently Mandya MP and popular south Indian actor Sumalatha Ambareesh too tested positive for COVID-19.