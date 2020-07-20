Telugu actor, Ram Charan has posted a beautiful note for his wife, Upasana on her birthday. Posted with her image on his Instagram account, the note reads, "Your act of kindness, no matter how small, is never wasted. hope you continue do so..as rewards will follow. Happy birthday!! (sic)."

The couple tied the knot in 2012 at a grand ceremony.



On the work front, Ram will be seen in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited big-ticket film RRR. The film stars Jr NTR along with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. It also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.



The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.