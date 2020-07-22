Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday clarified that he is only ending his relationship with Bollywood and not with movies.

A day after causing the storm with his 'resignation from Bollywood' tweet, Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday clarified that he is only ending his relationship with Bollywood and not with movies.

"Of course I will only make movies. In fact more. But I am dramatically changing my own logistics that will be as s**tless as possible. Will tell you more in times to come," Sinha wrote on Twitter.





His explanation comes amid the speculation if the filmmaker behind Thappad, Mulk and Article 15 is quitting making movies soon after he tweeted his 'resignation from Bollywood'.

"ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f**kk that means," Sinha had tweeted on Tuesday. He had also changed his Twitter profile from Anubhav Sinha to Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood).

His tweet received support from filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta.

"What's Bollywood? I came 2be partof Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray ,Raj Kapoor,Guru Dutt,Ritwick Ghatak,Bimal Roy,Mrinal Sen , Hrishikesh Mukherjee,KAsif,Vijay Anand ,Javed Akhtar,Tapan Sinha, Gulzar ,Shekhar Kapur,Ketan Mehta , Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I'll always be," wrote Mishra and asked others to quit Bollywood.

"छोड़ दिया... It never existed in the first place," replied Hansal Mehta.