The Lord Of The Rings actor, Orlando Bloom, got his pet dog Mighty's name inked on his chest after it was confirmed that the latter was dead.

It had been a week since Mighty went missing, and Bloom had been looking for it all over town. On Wednesday, the actor confirmed through an Instagram post that his pet had died.



Just a few days prior to this, Orlando had shared a post about Mighty, saying, "I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare."





When the news was broken to him, the actor who had brought home Mighty in 2017, expressed his remorse on Instagram saying, "I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the manholes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well."





In a heartfelt gesture, the actor got Mighty's name inked on his chest just where the heart is located.