The American Horror Story actress, Emma Roberts, is expecting her first child with boyfriend actor Garrett Hedlund.

Reports say the couple is "surprised, shocked and happy," to be expecting their first child. There were speculations that Emma was pregnant, the news was confirmed by her mother Kelly Cunningham on Instagram.

Apparently a fan asked on Instagram if Emma was pregnant, and Kelly responded by simply saying, "Yes!" Another fan commented saying she would make "an amazing grandmother," and Kelly replied, "Thank you so much! Very excited."

The couple allegedly started dating in March 2019 and were spotted holding hands in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles, and sources at the time said their romance was "casual".

Emma was previously in a relationship with Evan Peters They began dating after meeting on the set of Adult World in 2012 and got engaged during the Christmas season in 2013. But the couple called off their wedding plans in June 2015. They reconciled in August the same year and split up in May 2016. Once again, they got engaged in November 2016 but split up in March last year.

Emma was spotted on Wednesday in Los Angeles grabbing iced coffee. The actress apparently tried to conceal her baby bump in a pair of Army-green pants.