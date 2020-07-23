British actor Daniel Radcliffe needs no introduction. The actor began his career at the age of 10 as the lead in the Harry Potter movie series, and has forever been cemented in our minds as the Boy Who Lived. But since the end of the series, Radcliffe has done some offbeat and unconventional roles that don't get the recognition they deserve. On his 31st birthday in July 23, we look at some of his best performances:

Imperium

In one of his most transformative roles yet, Daniel Radcliffe went from a boy wizard named Harry Potter to an undercover FBI analyst masquerading as a skinhead in 2016's gritty, intense drama-thriller, Imperium. Based on the experiences of FBI agent Michael German, who spent a year working undercover with white supremacists Daniel Radcliffe with yet another opportunity pushed himself away from his child-friendly image to provide an introspective, impassioned and challenging lead performance. While Imperium tends to fall into a familiar structure, Radcliffe's immersive, invigorated performance brings out the tortured plight of this character pushed ever further into the line of danger. This is certainly not the type of wizard anyone expected Radcliffe to play.

The F Word

In The F Word, Radcliffe plays the lead as Wallace, a young man living with his sister and nephew in Toronto after dropping out of medical school following the discovery of his girlfriend cheating on him. After becoming reclusive, he is forced to attend a party where he meets a bubbly girl called Chantry. They strike up a friendship and Wallace develops feelings for her, but she has a boyfriend. After her boyfriend moves to Ireland for six months, things get complicated as they struggle to define their relationship. There is excellent chemistry between Radcliffe and Kazan and witty dialogues which helps to make this a cut above most rom coms.

Swiss Army Man

In this unusual but well-reversed comedy-drama, Radcliffe gives a performance as Manny, a corpse. The actor rejects his cosy niche as a British dream as he blasts gas, farts and appears partially decayed for the film’s entire run time. Swiss Army Man follows the tale of a corpse who can be manipulated like a Swiss Army knife, and who eventually develops the ability to speak and feel.

Kill Your Darlings

In the role of Allen Ginsberg, a revolutionary poet at the forefront of the Beat Generation who is most famous for his sprawling poem Howl, Daniel Radcliffe becomes a different literary darling altogether. Nevertheless, in his compassionate, sensitive, and gently romanticized performance, the actor allows himself to feel even more liberated and vulnerable in his graceful performance. As a younger version of the soon-to-be-famous poet, Radcliffe provides a coming-of-age story unlike the series he's most famous for. Through the performer's passionate on-screen romance with Dane DeHaan, Radcliffe provides an insightful, tender, and engrossing performance to his blooming resume — one that showcases a growing maturity in his work.

