Demi Lovato is engaged! The singer’s boyfriend, former Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich popped the question on Wednesday.

Demi made the announcement via a series of sweet pictures of her and Max gazing into each other's eyes. And yes there is a close up on her stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweller Peter Marco!

The 27-year-old star opened up about saying 'yes' in a detailed caption and she could not stop gushing about Max. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato captioned the images. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!"

Max also shared a similar image and explained he could not wait a moment longer without having the singer as his wife.

"Ahhhh You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," he captioned the photographs.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

The pair have not been dating long, but going by reports, the couple grew closer while social distancing together during the pandemic.

In May, Lovato and Ehrich were among the many couples to be featured in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's song Stuck with U. In the video, the pair share a kiss — marking the first time Lovato publicly confirmed their relationship.