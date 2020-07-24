Actor-model Milind Soman shared a throwback picture on Thursday from his early modelling days on his Instagram profile. Milind wrote, "I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad," recalling the payment he was offered for his first advertisement shoot in 1989.

The sepia-toned image he posted was from his first assignment for an advertising campaign. Milind reminisced how he was offered a big amount of Rs 50,000 to shoot a couple of images. He wrote, "My first advertisement in 1989. I was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours and I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad," he wrote in the caption.

The actor has shared his throwback modelling images quite a few times on his Instagram account, and his followers don't seem to get enough of it.

Of late, with the lockdown in place Milind has been spending time with his family and has taken up some fitness challenges, inspiring his followers.