Kuldip Kumar, a villager in Himachal Pradesh was forced to sell his cow, his only source of income, to buy a smartphone for his children's online classes. This piece of news evoked an overwhelming response from many on social media, including actor Sonu Sood.

"Let’s get this guy’s cows back. Can someone send his details please," Sonu Sood tweeted on Thursday. Minutes later, he made another tweet, asking the journalist behind the article, Ravinder Sood, to share the details.

As per the latest updates, this piece of news, which was further amplified by Sonu Sood, led to many depositing money in Kuldip's account, including the actor himself. Apart from getting his cow's back, people wanted him to use the money to construct a house as he was seen living in a cow shed.

Apart from this, Sonu Sood is also helping repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months.

"Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind," he tweeted on Thursday.



"Good news friends! Flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will take off at 3 pm today, 24th July from Bishkek..be at the airport on time folks. Time to meet your families," he tweeted earlier today.

The actor has been helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the COVID lockdown and is also gearing up to write a book talking about his experience.