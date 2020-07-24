Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge is now living with the late actor's family in Patna

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was very fond of his labrador dog, Fudge. Days after Sushant's death, there were reports of Fudge being sad and lonely that left many of his fans worried. But, thankfully, Fudge is in good care and is now living with the late actor's family in Patna. The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share a photo of Fudge with their father, KK Singh.



"Dad with Fudge," she captioned the picture where her father can be seen petting Fudge on his head.

Meanwhile, Sushant's final release Dil Bechara premieres tonight on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 p.m.