Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are upset with paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son Archie. The couple filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed pap photographers.

The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, cited "serial intrusions" of privacy of the 14-month old child, and came as a measure to protect him from "manufactured feeding frenzy."

The lawsuit alleged that drones and helicopters intruded the privacy of the airspace above the couple's residence. The couple, it was stated, seeks "no special treatment" and is only seeking the right to privacy under the laws of California.

Harry and Meghan are now living in Los Angeles after the couple stepped down from their royal roles in March to pursue their careers. They moved out of the UK after the media stepped up to unabashedly cover their private life.

In June, Meghan sought a court order to stop a UK tabloid from publishing the names of friends who could be witnesses to an ongoing legal dispute citing their right to privacy.