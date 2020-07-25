While siblings of popular actors do feel overshadowed at times, Ishaan Khattar doesn't mind being recognised as Shahid Kapoor's brother.



"I do not feel irked by the fact that I am often recognised as his brother. I came into the public eye at a young age of 15 and have been associated with him since then. That image has lived longer than the independent actor that I am now," said Ishaan who will next be seen in Mira Nair's adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

Elaborating on his bond with Shahid, Ishaan said, "Initially, I would always be discussing with him his choices of films and his roles, just to get a perspective and learn. I find myself very fortunate to go up to him, sit with him and learn from his experiences."



"I have learnt a plethora of things from him. He has a lot of strong qualities that I really look up to and really admire. He has held up to a certain value system that has made him the person he is today. He is focused," he shared on Zee Cafe's Starry Nights Gen Y.



On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Khaali Peeli and Phone Booth. The latter also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.