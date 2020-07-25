Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who completes 20 years in the business of entertainment this year, decides to take a trip down the memory lane and recall the 20 most memorable moments.



The first one features the moment where it all started - Miss India 2000.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a video where she can be seen watching video clips of herself winning the pageant in 2000.

"Alright guys, we're doing this! I'm watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began… If you've never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020 @missindiaorg," Priyanka captioned the video.



Priyanka, who was 18 when she won the pageant, recalled how she was not expecting to win and had even booked a ticket to go back and give her board exams. However, the clearly didn't happen.



The actress also went to win the title of Miss World the same year.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix's The White Tiger, starring Rajkummar Rao.