Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has made her Twitter account private and it is to prevent her from mindless scrolling.



Taking to her private account, @RichaChadha, Richa wrote, "Am making my account private. It's not because this platform is toxic (the world is toxic Tbh ab kya karein). I am here to help, support, amplify, crack a joke only, but I have a deadline and this mindless scrolling takes too much time!"

The actress also shared a screenshot from her mobile phone, which shows that her screentime is currently 4 hours and 14 minutes per day. Her weekly total is 29 hours and 40 minutes, out of which 19 hours and 49 minutes have been spent on social networking and 9 hours particularly on Twitter.

Her announcement received a mixed reaction from her followers. While one user commented, "The best mantra for happiness and prosperity is to delete all your social media accounts", another user urged her to not quit.