Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged from the hospital. The mother-daughter duo was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 17 after they complained of breathlessness.

Taking to social media, Abhishek informed about their discharge. "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who were hospitalised on July 11, will continue to remain under the observation of doctors at Nanavati Hospital.