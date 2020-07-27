Singer-composer AR Rahman has responded to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's remark that 'Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood' and that 'Rahman's Oscar win means he has more talent than Bollywood can handle'.

Quote tweeting Kapur's post, Rahman wrote, "Lost Money comes back, fame comes back...but...wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Let's move on. We've greater things to do."

A day after AR Rahman opened about a secret gang that's working against him in Bollywood, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter to write, "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle."

In a recent interview with an FM station, Rahman was asked why he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films to which the composer responded with, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."



Rahman's latest score is for Dil Bechara, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film that released on OTT this Friday. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and has been winning plaudits for its hummable tunes.



