In Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Mumbai Police has now issued summons to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta. And, next in line is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who will be summoned within a couple of days.

This was informed to media by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"In one or two days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon," Deshmukh had told the media on Sunday.

Upon being asked if Johar himself would be summoned, the minister said, "Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and if needed we will summon Karan Johar as well." However, it was later clarified that Mehta, CEO of Johar's production house, has been summoned and not his manager, Reshma Shetty.

Reacting to minister's statement, Kangana's digital team tweeted, "So Karan Johar's manager is summoned but not @AUThackeray's best friend @karanjohar!! @MumbaiPolice stop making a joke out of SSR murder investigations."





"How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister's son's best friend's manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye (is it to ensure that sir is not inconvenienced)?" read a second tweet from Kangana digital team's account.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. While the post mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide, there has constantly been a demand to initiate a CBI enquiry.