Megastar Amitabh Bachchan got emotional on Monday after his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and grand-daughter Aaradhya got discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19.

The mother-daughter duo was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 17 after they complained of breathlessness.

Expressing joy and relief, he took to Twitter and Instagram to thank the almighty. "Apni chhoti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par, main rok na paaya apne aansoo. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (could not hold back my tears at the news that my little grand-daughter and daughter-in-law have been discharged from hospital. O lord, thy mercy is infinite)," he wrote.





Earlier on Monday, actor Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that his wife Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya had been discharged from hospital after testing Covid-19 negative.

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home," Abhishek had tweeted.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

The actor also informed that he and his father, who were admitted to Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on July 11, will continue to be under the observation of the doctors.

"My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," he had written in this tweet.

Abhishek's mother Jaya Bachchan had tested negative.