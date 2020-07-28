It's a girl! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas name their first child Willa
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child. And going by reports, the couple have a baby girl and have named her Willa.
“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they said in a statement released through his label Republic Records.
The couple was quiet about the pregnancy and gave no further details on the baby.
Turner, the England-born actor who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, and Jonas, the Arizona-born musician who came to fame in a band with his brothers on the Disney Channel, began dating in 2016 and married last year.
They live in Los Angeles, and the baby is the first for both.