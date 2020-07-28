Mumbai, July 28 (IANS): Veteran film and television actor Anupam Shyam is battling kidney infection in the ICU of a hospital in Goregaon. His family has sought financial help from the film industry to bear the cost of his treatment.

The 62-year-old actor was first admitted to a hospital in Malad where he was undergoing treatment. However, after he reportedly collapsed during dialysis on Monday, he was shifted to the ICU of a hospital in Goregaon. Reports claim he is in stable condition now.

The Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor's family and friends made the appeal for financial aid on social media. An appeal has also been made by Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA).

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, mostly known for essaying negative roles, has acted in many films as well as television shows over the past three decades. His filmography includes Dil Se, Nayak: The Real Hero, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Bandit Queen, and Slumdog Millionaire. However, he is best known for playing Thakur Sajjan Singh in the daily soap, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.