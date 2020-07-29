Your wait for the much-awaited detective thriller Death on the Nile, starring Ali Fazal is finally over. Fazal, who will be reprising the role of Andrew Katchadourian in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, took to his social media handle to apprise his fans of the final release date. It is set to release on October 23.

Fazal, 33, who has acted in films like Victoria and Abdul (2017) and Furious 7 (2015) will join an ensemble cast that includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Tom Bateman and others. Reprising the role of the famed sleuth Hercule Poirot will be director Branagh himself.

The story chronicles Poirot's vacation in Egypt where he discovers a murder on the banks of the Nile as a love triangle goes bad. The film was initially slated to release last year in December.