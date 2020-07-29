Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum, known for her work in Pyaasa and Char Dil Char Raahein, passed away on Tuesday at her residence in Bandra

Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum, known for her work in Pyaasa and Char Dil Char Raahein, passed away on Tuesday at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. She was 86.

Television director and late comedian Jagdeep's son Naved Jafri tweeted to confirm the news. "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being. Rest in peace Kumkum aunty," Naved wrote and shared a few pictures of the late actress.

We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020



Veteran actor Dharmendra has also taken to his Twitter handle and mourned the loss of his co-star.

Friends....Kum kum .... Meri filmi zindagi ki ibtida jis chhoti si gudiya ka saath shuru hoie thi....woh .... hameesha hameesha ke liye humen chhod kar chali gai ..... I am extremely sad .... pray for her soul be in peace ..... pic.twitter.com/K5r9tA1uwc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 28, 2020

The cause of her death is yet to be officially announced.

Born as Zaibunnissa on April 22, 1934 to Nabab of Hussainabad, Kumkuma was spotted by Guru Dutt, who was looking for a good dancer to picturise the immortal song Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar for his 1954 film, Aar Paar.



Over the years, she worked in around 115 films, including 1957 classic Pyaasa, Mem Saheb (1956) and Char Dil Char Raahein (1959). Kumkum's notable films also include Mr. X In Bombay, Mother India, Kohinoor, Naya Daur to name a few.