Actor Shruti Haasan in a recent interview opened up about the unrealistic beauty standards of the film industry. Having been vocal about undergoing plastic surgery, the actor admitted that there was a time when she gave in to the pressure.

“There was a time I listened to the pressure. As far as my nose surgery goes, it’s a choice I made, even after my first film was done because my nose was broken. I didn’t like the way it felt. I didn’t like the way it looked. It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it. When it came to fillers… They said, ‘Shruti’s face is very Western, it’s very sharp, it’s very masculine.’ I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about,” she reportedly said.

Shruti went on to add that although she does not promote plastic surgery, it is an individual’s choice to opt for it. “If there are any actresses telling you they haven’t done it, they are blatantly lying because people’s faces don’t change that much. But it’s just something that I wanted to talk about. I don’t propagate it. What I’m trying to say is… It could be something from colouring your hair, like women who are Indian who feel they need to bleach their skin or dye their hair blonde or wear blue contact lenses...it’s the same thing, right? You don’t need to fit into anything, you do what you have to do. If a woman in her 40s feels, I want Botox because it makes me feel better, that’s her choice. And if she feels, this is not what I want, that is her choice. I felt I should be honest about my journey.”

Shruti Haasan is currently gearing up for the release of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Vijay Varma. The film will release on July 30 on streaming platform Zee5.