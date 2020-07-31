Actor Bobby Deol who is known to make his web series debut on Netflix with Class Of ’83, an intense police drama, where Deol would be portraying the role of Dean Vijay Singh, surprised his fans with the first look of another soon-to-be-released project.

The 51-year-old actor shared the first look of Aashram, produced and directed by Prakash Jha. In the clip, Deol, who has acted in films like Barsaat, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Yamla Pagla Diwana among others, is seen sitting in front of a cauldron of fire with folded hands. It also stars Aditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar and Adhyayan Summan.

Aashram will be releasing on August 28 on MX Player.