Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic are blessed with a baby boy

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy. The 26-year-old cricketer made the announcement on social media and also shared a picture of the baby.

"We are blessed with our baby boy," his post read.

Soon after, wishes poured in for the new parents from the cricket fraternity.



"Congratulations you both," wrote India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Congratulations to you both!!"

"Many congratulations to you both, have a great time being a parent. God bless the lil Champ," wrote batsman Suresh Raina.

"Chhota Hardik Aaya hai! May this innings of Fatherhood be very rewarding and the sweetest one ever! Congratulations Papa Hardik! @hardikpandya7," said batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

"Congratulations Brotherman @hardikpandya7," said spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Apart from the players Pandya's Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also sent their wishes on Twitter.

"Welcome to #OneFamily Congratulations, @hardikpandya7 and Natasa," tweeted MI.

"Congratulations to the couple and a warm welcome to Pandya Jr.," said the BCCI.