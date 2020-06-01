Recently a news report claiming that actor Akshay Kumar had booked a whole flight for his sister and her two children surfaced online. Calling it 'fake from start to end', Akshay took to Twitter to inform that his sister hasn't travelled anywhere during the lockdown and has only one child. He also warned that he is contemplating legal action against fake reports about him.

"This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child! Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!" he tweeted while sharing the link of the news report.



Although the said piece of news article has been taken down, it claimed that the actor recently booked a 186-seater aircraft as a charter flight for his sister to travel to Delhi from Mumbai. The report further claimed that in that flight, Akshay Kumar's sister, her two kids and their domestic help travelled along with four crew members, two pilots and one additional crew member.

Earlier, Akshay had also taken to Twitter to inform that no casting is happening for Filhall's sequel after it was brought to his attention that somebody has been making false claims on his company's behalf.



