While the world went gaga over the long locks of the former captain of the Indian Cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi thinks it was a disaster.

In a recent interaction on Instagram with Chennai Super Kings presenter Rupha Ramani, Sakshi, commenting on Dhoni’s looks said that she wouldn’t have dated him with that looks. She says, “Luckily, I did not see him with long hair (before dating) because if I had seen him with that orange long hair, I wouldn't even have looked at him. There has to be some aesthetics. It suited John but Mahi with long hair and orange colour on top of that was like a disaster,"

The hairstyle had even fetched compliments from former President of Pakistan, Parvez Musharraf after the wicket-keeper batsman played a brilliant knock in an ODI against India's arch-rivals. Sakshi and Dhoni tied the knot in 2010.