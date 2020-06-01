Music composer Wajid Khan of the Wajid-Sajid duo passed away on Monday morning. The duo had composed music for Salman Khan's popular films such as Wanted and the Dabangg series.

The 42-year-old music composer was suffering from kidney issues. Music composer Salim Merchant who confirmed the news to PTI also said Wajid had kidney issues, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

Wajid debuted with Salman's movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. He also lent his voice to the superhits such as Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se and Chinta Ta Chita Chita. In fact, he recently co-composed Salman's songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which were released on the actor's YouTube channel.

Reactions from the industry are pouring in. Music composer Salim Merchant tweeted, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (sic)."

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed grief on her official Twitter page, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7"

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of our dear Wajid bhai !! May almighty give strength to his family to bear this huge loss !!Rest in peace bhai!!"

Wajid was admitted at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated.