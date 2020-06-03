A day after Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece reportedly filed a case against the actor’s brother at the Jamia police station in Delhi, his estranged wife, Aaliya has said a lot of ‘shocking’ facts about the family would soon be revealed.

Taking to Twitter to put out her statement, Aaliya wrote: "This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let’s see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE.

In an earlier interview, Aaliya said that Nawazuddin’s family had a pattern of mistreating its women and even claimed that she was subjected to domestic violence by Nawaz's brother “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone.”

In addition, Aaliya also reacted to the victim’s claim that when she told Nawazuddin about the abuse, he did not believe her in another tweet.