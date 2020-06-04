Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda has been quietly working towards helping many families who have been impacted by the lockdown. Vijay who runs the non-profit The Deverakonda Foundation initiated the Middle Class Fund to support middle-class families with their groceries and basic essentials during the lockdown period.

Vijay, who himself comes from a middle-class family, pledged to help the middle-class people get through this pandemic crisis. Vijay's foundation urged corporates to help with volunteering and 535 people have extended their hands in support of this cause and they have successfully helped out thousands of families.

The Middle Class Fund was initiated solely to battle the COVID-19 crisis. Since lockdown 5.0 has relaxed restrictions, and with different sectors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana resuming business, the initiative was wrapped up on June 2, 2020. The foundation aided 17,723 middle-class families with their groceries and basic essentials, this amounted to Rs 1.7+ Cr. About 58,808 families received timely help and over 8,505 volunteers came together to join this community effort.





The actor posted a letter on his NGO's official website, and mentioned how the crisis will just be a memory, "This corona will also be a memory, it'll be a strange incident that scared us, shut us down, stopped us from shaking each others hands (sic), hugging, where the sound of a cough seemed like an explosion.. It'll be memory of something we as a world shared together, how many such memories do we have?. Some will laugh thinking about it, some will become emotional thinking about how hard it was, most will do both."





The actor who has been busy with his NGO work will next be seen in Thalaivi.