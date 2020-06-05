Enough of binge-eating and giving in to your temptation, it is time to get your fitness back on track and the motivation for the same comes from actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.



Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a beautiful sun-kissed photo of herself with a love note to 'fat'.



"Dear fat, prepare to die....Xoxo, me," she wrote along with her post-workout picture.

The actress' post received love in abundance. While Sonam Kapoor reacted with a muscle emoji, Huma Qureshi wrote 'uff'. Karan Wahi wrote, "Don ko pakadna aur aap par fat ka jeena mushkil he nahi namumkin hai..."

Check out the post here:



