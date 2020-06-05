First, it was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, then Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who shared pictures after they had raided their spouse’s closet. Now it is Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana's turn.

The filmmaker-writer shared a photo where she was seen dressed in Ayushmann Khurrana’s jacket and accessorised it just like her husband. Sharing the picture, Tahira wrote, “We believe in gender fluidity.”

The couple has been together since 2001. In fact, the actor recently revealed that it was when they preparing for their board exams that he confessed his feelings for Tahira: “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”