Taking to Instagram, Sajid Khan and his family released a statement informing the cause of Wajid Khan's demise and thanking the hospital staff for taking care of him throughout.

And, while the initial reports had suggested coronavirus to be the cause, there has been no mention of the novel virus in the statement.

"Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection. We would like to express our gratitude to Dr Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Dr Prashant Kewle, Dr Kirti Sabnis, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Rupesh Naik, Dr Dipen Deole, Dr Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts," reads the statement which has been posted on composer brother duo Sajid-Wajid's official Instagram account.







In the days since his demise, Sajid has made two other posts - one is a video of his brother playing a tune on a phone app and another is of him with his brother.



Wajid is survived by his wife and two children -- a daughter and a son.