Even as rumours about tensions in their marriage continue to buzz, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West just celebrated six years of marriage.

However, there are reports that the 39-year-old reality star has allegedly considered the idea of her and Kanye '(spending) time apart in different houses' until the lockdown is lifted. 'Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together' claimed an insider.

The source also stated that Kim wants to do everything to avoid a divorce. “Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn't want a divorce,” the insider revealed. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian Star and the Jesus is King rapper tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy, on May 24, 2014.

The only Kardashian sister who is still married, Kim thinks that her marriage is a huge success and wants to keep things the way they were.

According to the source, the two keep arguing with each other. "Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities," the source added.

Here's a video from during the lockdown of Kim hiding from her kids in the guest bathroom, to do a make-up tutorial.