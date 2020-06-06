Actor Salman Khan, who has been spending his days at his Panvel farmhouse, took to Instagram to share a video of him cleaning his farmhouse to mark the World Environment Day.



In the video, the actor, along with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, can be seen collecting fallen leaves and brooming the wet roads within the premise of the property, giving us major couple goals.

"#SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay," he captioned the video, which was reposted by Vantur with the following caption: 'Happy world environment day! We do our part!'



Earlier this week, Vantur had shared several photographs on her Instagram stories showing how the farmhouse was damaged by the cyclone Nisarga. While one picture showed a broken tree, another video featured a scorpion crawling over a huge branch of a tree, which has fallen on the ground, probably due to the cyclone. Perhaps the superstar along with his family, friends and staff were clearing the farmhouse once the weather became better.







On the work front, Salman will next be seen in action-drama Radhe with Disha Patani. The film was scheduled to release on Eid this year but got delayed owing to the lockdown.