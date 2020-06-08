Angelina Jolie just celebrated her 45th birthday. The star has continued to grace the silver screen with her alluring glamour and undefined talent. Her three-decade film career transcends genres. Jolie has appeared in more than 50 movies, ranging from drama, action, adventures and fantasy films. Winning an Academy Award with another nomination under her belt and an extension into directing, screenwriting, and producing, Jolie has done it all. Along with breathtaking beauty, she is also known for her humanitarian work in the industry.

Wanted

Who can forget the sly Fox, the super-sexy assassin that Jolie played to perfection in Wanted? Out of all the action movies Angelina Jolie ever did, Wanted is considered to be her best. She plays Fox, an assassin who mentors an account manager to become one, in a secret group called The Fraternity. The movie is a 100% badass. Angelina Jolie is just so cool in this movie as far as female assassins go. The movie is pretty much the epitome of action films. And while she may not be the main character of the movie, she’s definitely the star attraction.

Salt

In this action-thriller, Jolie plays the title character, Evelyn Salt, a woman who goes on the run after being accused of being a Russian sleeper agent. While the film had originally intended to feature a male protagonist with Tom Cruise set to lead, the script was rewritten for Jolie as a female lead, and it paid off. The movie got good reviews mainly because of Jolie’s performance. The Hollywood buffs saw a female like Jolie to take the lead in such a film. Only she could have pulled off this role with such perfection.

Changeling

In Changeling, Jolie plays the role of Christine Collins, mother of a missing boy named Walter. Set in 1928, this film tells the true story of the kidnappings of young boys during that period. And when the LAPD attempts to pass another boy off as her son, Jolie’s character sets in a motional outcry of police corruption and abuse of power. This role was stunning for Jolie. She played it low-key and humble, with the weeping kept to a minimum—not that the story doesn’t call for lots of tears. Jolie kept her utmost focus on the story and the character during the course of the film, to make the movie a masterpiece. She received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her performance.

Maleficent

As her biggest commercial success to date, Jolie starred as the title character in this fantasy picture that is loosely inspired by the original fairy tale, Sleeping Beauty. Maleficent, a powerful fairy, turns the kingdom of Moors dark out of revenge, doling out curses to the princess in an effort to maintain power. The film earned praises for the visuals, costumes, and musical score, and Jolie was lauded for her captivating performance. In a role seemingly tailor-made for her, Jolie commanded the screen powerfully.



Girl Interrupted

Jolie was quite a sensation with her role as a sociopathic young woman, who spent most of her life in a mental institution. She won The Golden Globe, SAG award and an Oscar as the best supporting actress for her troubled character Lisa. Jolie is simply galvanic in this film as she goes from crazed, to enraged, to wise, to funny with a plethora of other emotions, all within a matter of minutes. Jolie pulls off this role in an incredible manner considering it involved so many emotions.

